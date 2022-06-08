Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping a fruitful summer transfer window can help them build a squad ready to make another push for promotion next season.

Sheffield Wednesday fell at the hands of eventual promotion-winners Sunderland in the play-offs.

The Owls’ attention now turns to preparing for the squad for the new campaign, and it could prove to be a busy one for Darren Moore and co if they want to line up with an ideal starting XI on the opening day.

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell returning to parent club Burnley, one area the Owls will need to bolster is goalkeeper.

Cameron Dawson returns from a loan spell with Exeter City in which he thoroughly impressed. It seems as though it will be him and a new goalkeeping addition to fight for a starting spot with Joe Wildsmith out of contract, so that position remains up in the air somewhat.

Defence is another area Moore needs to add to, regardless of whether he intends on playing with a back three or four.

Bradford City star Paudie O’Connor has been linked and he would be a great addition, while loan ace Harlee Dean could return on a permanent basis. Dominic Iorfa will be hoping to be ready and raring to go for this season after an injury-hit 2021/22 too.

Midfield could be a difficult one. Massimo Luongo is a cut above in League One but he is yet to sign a new deal. Talks are ongoing with both him and Jack Hunt, who also plays an important role on the right-hand side.

Barry Bannan has already pledged his loyalty to the club, so he looks likely to stay.

It remains to be seen just what happens on the left-hand side though. Elliot Anderson would be a great option, but he is more suited to a more attacking role, while Mallik Wilks has also been mentioned.

In attack, Wednesday are doing all they can to fend off interest in Josh Windass, so it will be hoped he is still donning the blue and white on the opening day of the season.

Michael Smith has also been linked after a starring season for Rotherham United, so he would likely battle Lee Gregory for a starting spot.

The numerous links with moves for targets and potential departures makes Sheffield Wednesday’s ideal opening day XI a difficult one to predict. But given all the above, here’s what the Owls’ ideal XI could look like on the opening day of the 2022/23 season: