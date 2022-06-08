Middlesbrough look as though they could be dark horses in the Championship next season, with a few irons in the fire for Chris Wilder’s side.

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans could hinge on the sale of Djed Spence.

He continues to be linked with a Premier League move and reports at the end of last week revealed that the money gained from his probable sale will ‘look to be put towards’ Wilder’s summer budget.

And one man who that money could yet be put towards is Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle, who’s recently been linked with a move to Middlesbrough.

A report from Daily Mail says that Boro are in talks with the 32-year-old, who’s proved prolific in previous Championship campaigns.

Meanwhile, Toyosi Olusanya is being tipped to leave the Riverside this summer.

Reports say that the 24-year-old is set to be sold this summer and that a number of Scottish sides are keen on bringing him in.

Lastly, GazetteLive reporters Dominic Shaw and Craig Johns have given their shared views on what the summer ahead could hold for Middlesbrough, highlighting the priority positions for Wilder to bolster.

They reiterate the fact that this summer will be a busy one for Wilder and Boro, highlighting two ‘obvious’ priority positions – a new goalkeeper and a new, goal-scoring striker.

Middlesbrough fans have every right to be excited for the future under Wilder. He gave fans a lot to cheer about after replacing Neil Warnock midway through last season, but he needs to be backed in the transfer window this summer.

The sale of Spence could determine how much Boro can spend in the transfer window, so the club will surely be hoping to get that deal across the line sooner rather than later.