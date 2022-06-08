Hull City are not pursuing a move for Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have been linked with a swoop for the central midfielder over recent times.

Fellow Championship side Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in the Irishman.

However, the Tigers won’t be moving for him ahead of next season.

Hull City looking at other options

Hull City are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park this summer, especially after Richie Smallwood’s exit and Liam Walsh’s return to Swansea City. It is also yet to be known whether the likes of George Moncur, Andy Cannon or Callum Jones are in Shota Arveladze’s first-team plans as well.

Hull Live claim the Tigers are are close to landing Adama Traore on a free transferand want Fenerbahce’s Ozan Tufan and released Fulham man Jean Michael Seri too.

Kilkenny has recently said that he would be open to leaving Bournemouth on loan in the transfer window to get some more game time under his belt but a temporary switch to the MKM Stadium isn’t on the cards.

He made 18 appearances in all competitions in this past term, 14 of which came in the league as Scott Parker’s side won promotion from to the Premier League along with Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books of the Dorset club since 2016 but isn’t really a regular in their senior team.