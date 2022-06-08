Mansfield Town striker Jordan Bowery says he has attracted interest from elsewhere recently.

Mansfield Town have managed to secure his services for another two years.

Bowery, 30, was due to see his deal expire at the end of next month and had other offers.

However, he has made the decision to stay at Field Mill now ahead of next season and has penned an extension until the summer of 2024.

He has said, as per the club’s official website:

“I’m very excited. There’s unfinished business here, after last season, so I’m delighted to finally sign the new contract, get it over the line and kick on for the next season.

“I had offers elsewhere but there was only one place [for me]. I wanted to stay. After [the success] of last season and [with] what the club is looking to do, there is only one place I wanted to be.”

Mansfield Town building for next season

Mansfield Town have a crucial summer ahead now as they look to bounce back from their play-off final defeat to Port Vale.

They have managed to sign experienced goalkeeper Scott Flinders on a free transfer with it yet to be known whether Nathan Bishop will be returning from Manchester United.

Nigel Clough’s side have also been linked with Burton Albion defender John Brayford as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of next term.

Keeping Bowery is a big boost to the Stags and he gives them more competition and depth in attacking areas.

He joined the Nottinghamshire-based outfit back in 2020 and has scored a combined 19 goals over the past two years at the club.

Prior to his move a couple of years ago, he previously had spells at Chesterfield, Aston Villa, Rotherham United, Oxford United, Leyton Orient, Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons.

Bowery has had to weigh up his options recently but has decided to stay put now.