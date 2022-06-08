Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Yorkshire Live revealing a Premier League club have expressed an interest in the Norwegian ace.

Sheffield United were unable to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, though their brilliant rise up the table and into the play-offs under Paul Heckingbottom will have supporters excited about a full season under his management.

The failure to win promotion could lead to interest in key players though, with Berge among the prized assets at Bramall Lane.

Now, according to Yorkshire Live, the 24-year-old has emerged on a Premier League club’s radar.

It is said that an unnamed Premier League side have expressed an interest in Sheffield United’s midfield star, though nothing serious has developed yet.

A strong end to the season…

The first half of Berge’s campaign was significantly disrupted by injury, and he only really started to play regularly after the turn of the year.

The towering midfielder proved his value over the second half of the campaign though. Operating in a slightly more advanced role for much of the season, Berge managed six goals and four assists in 34 games across all competitions for the Blades.

His performances showed just why the club forked out big money to sign him from KRC Genk in January 2020.

While he hasn’t quite had the impact at Bramall Lane many would have hoped he would, Berge certainly possesses the talent to play at a higher level than the Championship, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see him emerge on a Premier League club’s radar this summer.