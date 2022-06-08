Norwich City are returning to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Dean Smith will now look to replicate Daniel Farke’s achievements in the second tier, and aim to steer the Canaries to another immediate return to the top flight.

But there’s a sense that Norwich City could struggle next time round with Smith not having as strong of a squad as Farke had in previous years.

Smith though has already got his first summer signing over the line, with Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden joining on an initial loan deal.

The Englishman will bring versatility and strength to the middle of the park for Norwich City, and another name who brings steel to the heart of defence for Norwich is Andre Omobamidele.

Norwich City announced this week that the young centre-back has penned a new long-term contract with the club which will keep him at Carrow Road until at least 2026.

Elsewhere, names like Max Aarons continue to be linked with a summer exit, with Brentford having joined the race to sign him last week.

In terms of transfer activity, Norwich look to be keeping their cards close to their chest for the time being.

Off the pitch meanwhile, after talks of a potential new investor grew last month, Norwich City have since revealed that the club have formed a ‘strategic football partnership’ with Brazilian side Coritiba.

The club writes:

“The partnership officially formalises the sharing of knowledge and best practices that has been established between the two clubs in recent months.”

This kind of partnership is becoming increasingly common in modern football and could see the two clubs share players as well as knowledge.

Norwich then, whilst reports of changes on the pitch remain relatively subdued, look to be heading for a bit of change off the pitch, and this could certainly benefit them in the long-run as they look to break this cycle of relegation and promotion.