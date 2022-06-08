QPR’s young defender Mason McLean has signed a one-year professional deal with the club, it has been confirmed on the R’s official website.

QPR fans can look forward to an exciting summer now that they have their new boss at the helm.

The decision to part ways with Mark Warburton left some concerned that the hard work done over the past few years could be undone, but the subsequent appointment of Michael Beale has supporters excited about the future.

One talent who will be looking to figure in the R’s plans for the future is 19-year-old defender McLean, who has now agreed a new contract with the club.

As announced on QPR’s official website, McLean has signed on professional terms with the West London outfit.

The deal sees him pen a one-year deal with QPR as he bids to continue to work his way through the ranks after first joining as an U13. Now involved in the U23s setup, the promising full-back will be keen to kick on over his first professional year with the R’s.

The summer ahead…

Beale will be keen to take a look at the current crop of players at QPR this summer. Pre-season often gives younger or fringe players the chance to impress, so it will be interesting to see who if anyone emerges on his first-team radar.

The summer window provides the new boss with the opportunity to well and truly make his mark on the squad, so it could prove to be a busy summer for Beale and QPR.