Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says he is ‘pleased’ to have secured a new contract for Luke Hendrie and is looking forward to welcoming him back for pre-season.

Bradford City have tied down the defender to a new two-year deal, with the option of a further year ahead of next season.

Hendrie, 27, has committed his future to the League Two club until the summer of 2024.

He has been a hit since joining the club in the last January transfer window from Hartlepool United.

Hughes has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Luke is another player we are pleased to have with us again for at least the next two seasons. He is a strong, reliable defender who loves Bradford City and will always give you everything he has out on the field, which is important.

“Luke has played in all but one of the games Glyn (Hodges) and I have taken charge of since entering the dugout in February, and performed very consistently as part of a side which ended the season well.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him back for pre-season and seeing him back out on the field in claret and amber.”

Boost for Bradford City

These are exciting times to be a Bradford City supporter as the club prepares for their first full season under Hughes’ management.

The last campaign didn’t quite go to plan but the club have been busy since the end of the last campaign and have signed Harry Lewis, Ryan East, Jake Young, Matt Platt, Jamie Walker, Colin Doyle and Kian Harrett already to bolster their ranks.

Keeping Hendrie is a boost as he provides useful competition and depth to their defensive department.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date, having previously played for the likes of Derby County, Burnley, Shrewsbury Town and Grimsby Town in the past.

Bradford City landed him this past winter and he played 16 times during the second-half of last term.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this month but he is going nowhere.