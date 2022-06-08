Stockport County have tied up a new deal for Myles Hippolyte, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County have secured the winger’s future until the summer of 2024.

Hippolyte, 27, played a key role in the club’s promotion from the National League this past season.

He made the move to Edgeley Park in the January transfer window from Scunthorpe United and adapted to life in the North West with ease.

Boost for Stockport County

Keeping hold of Hippolyte is a big boost for the Hatters as they prepare for life in League Two.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the month and he could have potentially left to a rival for free.

He was brought in this past winter to add more competition and depth to Dave Challinor’s attacking options and went on to make 17 appearances in the league, chipping in with three goals.

Hippolyte is experienced now and has played over 300 games in his career to date, having previously had spells at Livingston, Falkirk, St Mirren, Dunfermline Athletic and Yeovil Town.

He spent a year-and-half with his previous club Scunthorpe United and scored five goals in 55 matches for the Iron who will now be swapping places with Stockport County in the fifth tier.

The Hatters are yet to make a signing since securing their promotion as they rest and recover ahead of a busy summer. They published their retained list last month and announced that Liam Hogan, Lois Maynard, Jamie Stott and Tom Walker are leaving.