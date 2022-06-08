Birmingham City enter the summer in a bit of limbo, with talks of a takeover having quietened down and Lee Bowyer looking likely to stay in charge.

Bowyer guided Birmingham City to a 20th place finish last season. It was another dismal showing from the club and Bowyer looked set for the axe, before talks of a takeover quickly emerged.

Since, those talks have died down somewhat, and so too have talks of Bowyer’s potential exit.

Blues then could be in line for another torrid time in the Championship next season, unless they can pull off some shrewd signings in the transfer window this summer.

The summer ahead…

Birmingham City have let some useful first-team players go ahead of the summer. A rebuild is definitely overdue, with new blood needed to get this team out of the rut they’re in.

So far however, Blues haven’t been linked with anyone of note. In fact, the only transfer rumours coming out of the club are those linking players with moves away.

Ivan Sanchez has been tipped to seal a move to Spain whilst youngster George Hall has been linked with a Premier League move, though Birmingham City seem intent on keeping him at the club.

But Bowyer could look to bring back some of last season’s impressive loan players. A move for Lyle Taylor has been played down by reports (via NottinghamshireLive) but Bowyer previously said how he was keen on signing Onel Hernandez on a permanent deal, though what lies ahead for the Cuban after Norwich City’s relegation remains to be seen.

Next time round, we could see the likes of Marcel Oakley become more prominent, especially with Jeremie Bela gone and Bowyer having few options at right wing-back.

Elsewhere, a new central midfielder could be needed with Blues lacking creativity in that area, whilst a new striker to compliment Scott Hogan’s abilities, and to fill the void left by Taylor, looks to be a vital part of Blues’ summer plans.

And Bowyer could certainly do with a new left-back, with Kristian Pedersen set to leave.

Expect Blues to utilise the loan and free markets again this summer, with plenty of gaps being needed to fill ahead of what will be another testing season in the Championship.

Here’s what Birmingham City’s ideal starting XI could look like at the star of the 2022/23 campaign: