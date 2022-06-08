Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will be staying with the club despite having held talks with Barnsley, Burton Albion have confirmed.

Hasselbaink was previously given permission to speak with Barnsley about their vacant managerial position.

The South Yorkshire side are without a manager following their relegation into League One, with Hasselbaink being reported to have been one of at least five names on the club’s managerial shortlist.

An emerging statement from Burton Albion has revealed that Hasselbaink did indeed speak with Barnsley officials, but that he’s decided to stay at the Pirelli Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Speaking to the club, Hasselbaink had this to say on the matter:

“It’s always flattering to be approached by other clubs and to be offered new opportunities, but I have always been very happy at Burton Albion, and grateful for the Chairman’s support.

“I have always said that it’s a work in progress here and we have put the emphasis on bringing in young players and building for the future. I’m eager to continue that work and to carry on building an exciting squad here at Burton Albion.

“I’m eager to get on with the job and put the speculation about my future to bed.”

Would Jimmy have been a good fit?

As a manager Hasselbaink has had spells in charge of Royal Antwerp, QPR, Northampton Town and two in charge of Burton Albion.

He guided Burton to the League Two title in 2015 and returned last year, seeing his side finish the 2021/22 League One season in 16th despite showing early signs of a potential promotion push.

Hasselbaink has received mixed reviews at different clubs as a manager and he wasn’t every Barnsley fan’s first choice to come in this summer.

Alarmingly for the Tykes though, they now look set to miss out on two names who’ve been closely linked with the club, with Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff becoming increasingly linked with the Blackpool job.

It’s a difficult time for Barnsley as the new season draws closer and closer.