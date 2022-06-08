Barnsley’s Isaac Christie-Davies has joined Eupen, as announced by their official club website.

Barnsley have let the midfielder leave on a permanent basis following their relegation from the Championship.

Christie-Davies, 24, has struggled for game time since making the move to Oakwell.

He has now departed for an undisclosed fee and will be embarking on a new chapter in his career in Belgium.

Barnsley move didn’t work out

Barnsley swooped to sign the Brighton-born man in 2020 from Liverpool and he penned a three-year deal with the Yorkshire club.

However, he has played just twice for the Tykes’ first-team during his two years at the club and has mainly been used in their U23s.

He still has another 12 months left on his contract but he has been given the green light to leave on a permanent basis now in a move that frees up space and funds in the squad ahead of the next campaign.

Christie-Davies was shipped out on loan to Dunajská Streda in this past term to get some minutes under his belt and he made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Czech Republic-based club, chipping in with two goals.

He is no stranger to playing his football abroad and has actually played in Belgium before during a brief loan spell at Club Brugge during his Liverpool days.

Eupen is home for the former Wales youth international now and they play their football in the Belgian First Division A.