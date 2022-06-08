Preston North End’s transfer-listed trio Tom Bayliss, Josh Harrop and Matthew Olosunde are yet to attract firm interest from elsewhere, the Lancashire Post has reported.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe will be leading a rebuild at Deepdale over the next few months.

It will be his first summer transfer window in charge of the Lilywhites, and with a number of players moving on at the end of their deals, there is room for fresh additions to come piling through the doors in Lancashire.

In addition to those let go upon the expiry of their contracts, three under contract players have been transfer listed in the form of midfielders Baylis and Harrop and defender Olosunde.

However, as per the Lancashire Post, none of the trio have attracted firm interest just yet.

Plenty of time remains in the summer transfer window though. It doesn’t officially open until this Friday, and it will be hoped that interest begins to arise in the players from that point onwards.

Lowe’s makeover begins…

After inheriting Frankie McAvoy’s squad, this summer gives Lowe the chance to well and truly clear out his ranks and bring in players who will meet the standards he sets and Deepdale and fit into his style of play.

Encouraging signs are there for a strong first full season under his management, but recruitment will have to be executed well if they are to push towards the upper echelons of the Championship table.

The division will be as competitive as ever and after finishing in 13th last time around, Preston have some ground to make up if they want to push their way into the play-off fight.