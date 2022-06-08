Hull City are ready to offload forwards Mallik Wilks and Tyler Smith this summer, a report from Hull Live has revealed.

Hull City embark on their first summer transfer window under Acun Ilicali’s ownership this summer, and it looks primed to be a busy one.

Plenty of players have already been linked with moves to the MKM Stadium as Shota Arveladze looks to revamp this squad.

One area that looks set for a complete reshuffle is attack, and as a result, it seems as though 23-year-old duo Wilks and Smith could be casualties of the Tigers’ summer rebuild.

Hull Live has said Hull City are ready to let both Wilks and Smith leave the club this summer. The duo are out of contract in the summer of 2023, but it seems unlikely that they will be seeing out their respective deals with the club.

Fresh starts await…

Wilks starred in the Tigers’ promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, netting 22 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions. However, both the goals and assists dried up in the Championship and he fell way down the pecking order over the second half of the season.

As for Smith, he has only been with the club for one year. He signed from Sheffield United last summer but struggled to make an impact. His only goal for the club came in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United in February.

Now, with Hull City ready to let both players go, it remains to be seen just where they end up plying their trade come the start of the 2022/23 season.