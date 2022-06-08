A fresh report from Daily Mail says that ‘fears of a collapse in the Derby County takeover are increasing’.

Chris Kirchner is the man in line to takeover Derby County. The EFL gave him conditional approval to buy the club last month and a May 31st deadline was set.

It’s been over a week now, and new deadlines keep on being set and later missed.

Daily Mail say that sources close to them have revealed that Kirchner has been ‘unable to deliver the funds to close the deal’ during ‘multiple meetings last week’.

Kirchner previously said that National (or Bank) Holidays here in the UK and the US were the reason behind the hold up:

Nothing to be alarmed about. End of May was chosen because of scheduling for EFL (released in a few weeks) and everyone collectively didn’t think about the 3 combined bank holidays this week. Working through it and believe we have it resolved. Enjoy your weekend of celebrations. — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) June 1, 2022

As for the Pride Park situation, Daily Mail says that a local company called Clowes Development has agreed a deal to take ownership of the stadium from Mel Morris, and that the money in place for that particular deal, with Clowes Development then set to lease the stadium to Kirchner.

But of course, all involved parties are still waiting on Kirchner’s funds.

A right royal mess…

Derby County’s administration process has been one of the ugliest in English football’s history. The fact that Derby County is still up and running as a football club is becoming a surprising one, and Rams fans have been in this kind of situation all too often in the recent past.

Names like Sheikh Khaled and Erik Alonso have promised the world but when it came down to it, they couldn’t deliver the goods.

So far, Kirchner has said all the right things and seemingly done all the right things, but he is yet to deliver the final cash injection to push this deal through to completion.

It’d be wrong to assume that Kirchner doesn’t have the funds and to assume he belongs in the same category as Khaled or Alonso – Kirchner wouldn’t have got this far if he didn’t have the resources necessary to take control of Derby County.

But this wait only fills everyone involved at the club with more anxiety. The more time that goes by, the more that anxiety grows and the more it seems likely that this deal could collapse.

Waiting in the wings…

However, their might be a saviour for Derby County yet, and he’s been hiding in plain sight this whole time – Mike Ashley.

He’s long been mentioned in the race to buy and save Derby County. Though the former Newcastle United owner has never really been taken seriously in this whole process.

One thing that we can rightfully assume of Ashley though is that he’s legit. He has money and he’s proven that, to the relevant footballing bodies most importantly, in the recent past.

Daily Mail say that Ashley is one of two parties ready to pounce should Kirchner’s deal collapse.

At this point, Rams fans may not care who the club’s next owner is, so long as they have one.