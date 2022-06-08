Sheffield Wednesday could hand midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru a new deal, with The Star stating the Owls are weighing up offering him a fresh contract in ‘the not-so-distant future’.

Sheffield Wednesday’s attention has turned to preparing for the new season after play-off heartbreak succumbed them to another campaign of League One football.

While new players will want to be brought in, Darren Moore will be keen to tie some of his current players down to new terms.

Now, as per The Star, one who could be offered a fresh deal is midfielder Dele-Bashiru.

It is claimed that Sheffield Wednesday are considering offering the 21-year-old a new contract, and he could have an offer tabled in ‘the not-so-distant future’.

It comes after Dele-Bashiru played 32 times for Moore’s men across all competitions, taking his total for the club to 45 since his arrival from Manchester City in July 2020. In the process, he chipped in with one goal and one assist.

Ready for a bigger role?

The German-born Nigerian midfielder certainly looks as though he could be an important first-team player in the years to come.

Dele-Bashiru put in some strong performances during his run in the Sheffield Wednesday side from October to January last season, before injury sent him to the sidelines.

His dribbling ability can cause problems for League One defences and it will be hoped that he can only get better as he ages.

A new deal would certainly be a sign of faith in his abilities and potential, so it will be interesting to see if he lands a fresh contract at Hillsborough.