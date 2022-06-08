Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is in talks over a possible move to Middlesbrough, report Daily Mail.

Gayle, 32, has been on the brink of a Newcastle United exit for the past year or so. The striker has gradually fallen out of favour at St James’ Park and made just eight Premier League appearances last time round.

As a striker, he’s always been regarded as one who was prolific in the Championship but who could never quite cut it in the Premier League.

With Newcastle, he scored 23 goals during their 2016/17 season in the second tier, and 24 on loan with West Brom during the 2018/19 season in the Championship.

He was linked with a move away throughout last season but now, Daily Mail say that he in talks with Middlesbrough over a possible summer move to the Riverside.

Missing spark…

Middlesbrough finished the last Championship season in 7th. Across the season, they scored 59 goals in the league. It’s not a low amount, but a team chasing promotion certainly needs more – Fulham for example scored 106 last time round.

Gayle will certainly give Wilder a keen option in attack – he’s a sprightly striker who can unsettle defences, he’s proven at Championship level and after some years of regression at St James’ Park, he’ll surely be raring to go out and play some regular football and hopefully score some goals.

He still has two years left on his Newcastle contract and so how much Boro will have to fork out to bring him to the club remains to be seen, but given his lack of game time last season and Newcastle’s newfound wealth, it seems unlikely that it will break for the bank for Middlesbrough.