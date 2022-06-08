Celtic have joined Blackpool and Preston North End in pursuit of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Scottish Premiership champions have identified the stopper as a potential summer addition.

Siegrist, 30, is wanted in the Football League as well with rivals Preston North End and Blackpool battling it out for his signature, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

He is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Blackpool and Preston North End face battle

Blackpool may need a new ‘keeper this summer with Chris Maxwell being linked with a surprise move to the Premier League with Everton and Dan Grimshaw attracting interest from elsewhere.

Preston also have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following Daniel Iverson’s return to parent club Leicester City following the expiration of his loan deal.

Both clubs are also reported to be interested in Hull City’s Matt Ingram, who still has 12 months left on his deal at the MKM Stadium.

Siegrist is another option and he has been with Dundee United since 2018, having previously played for Aston Villa and Vaduz in Switzerland.

He has been the Terrors’ number one over recent years and has made 145 appearances in all competitions.

His career is at a crossroads right now with his contract expiring soon and he has a big decision to make on his next move with Celtic now in the frame.