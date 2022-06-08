Fulham are poised to miss out on re-signing Aston Villa’s Matt Targett to Newcastle United, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Fulham are keen to bring the left-back back to Craven Cottage following their promotion from the Championship.

Targett, 26, had an impressive loan spell with the London club back in 2018.

However, the Daily Mail claim he is closing in on a £12million permanent switch to St. James’ Park.

Blow for Fulham

Fulham have an important summer ahead of them and need to ensure that they get their recruitment right to avoid a season of struggle in the Premier League.

Marco Silva has experience of managing at that level before with Hull City, Watford and Everton but may feel he has a point to prove next term.

You can see why the Cottagers want Targett back as he is experienced, already knows the club and did well on loan at Newcastle United during the second-half of the last campaign.

They will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements though and they still have plenty of time before they are back for pre-season to add more strength into their ranks.

Targett has been on the books at current club Aston Villa since 2019 after joining them from Southampton and he has since played 89 times for the Midlands club in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

He was given the green light to head out on loan to the Toon Army in January and is now set to sign for them on a long-term basis in a blow to Fulham.