Hull City missed out on a deal to land John Swift from Reading to West Bromwich Albion, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City held talks with the midfielder but were unable to lure him to the MKM Stadium.

Swift, 26, ended up linking up with ex-Tigers’ boss Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns instead.

He has penned a three-year deal with the Baggies following the expiration of his contract with the Royals.

Blow for Hull City

Missing out on Swift is a blow for Hull City as they prepare for their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and management of Shota Arveladze.

The Yorkshire side finished 19th in the Championship last term but plan to compete in the higher positions in the next campaign.

They are keen to bolster their options in central midfield following Richie Smallwood’s departure and are close to landing Mali international Adama Traore on a free transfer from Hatayspor and want Fenerbahce’s Ozan Tufan, who spent the second-half of this past term on loan in the Premier League with Watford.

The Tigers are also keen on Jean Michael Seri, who is available on a free transfer this summer following his release by Fulham.

Swift would have been a useful addition but Arveladze’s side are moving on to other targets.

The former England youth international has been on the books at Reading for the past six years and scored 33 goals in 202 games for the Berkshire outfit as he gears up for a new challenge at West Brom now.