Norwich City have announced the capture of Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden on an initial loan deal ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, the club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old tenacious midfielder was restricted to just 14 appearances last season after undergoing knee surgery in December.

However, the remarkable transformation of Eddie Howe’s side along with the January arrival of star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has seen Hayden slip down the pecking order at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal academy product is the first addition of Dean Smith’s anticipated summer overhaul after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Despite arriving on loan initially, Hayden’s stay at Carrow Road could be made permanent should certain performance-related criteria be met across the course of the campaign.

Perfect addition?

With Billy Gilmour set to return to his parent club Chelsea, combined with Lukas Rupp’s departure following the expiry of his contract, midfield is definitely an area where reinforcements were required for Smith.

Hayden will bring real athleticism, defensive stability and versatility to a Norwich City side who were often overpowered in this area last campaign.

Able to play as a holding midfielder or in central defender, Hayden also possess Championship promotion experience after winning the play-offs with Hull City in 2016 while also playing an influential role in Newcastle United’s title-winning season 2017.

With transfer dealings few and far between at present in the Championship, the Canaries are wasting no time in getting their business done early in what you would expect to be another campaign competing at the top end of the division.

Few know what to expect of Norwich City ahead of their return to the Championship without former manager Daniel Farke at the helm, but this signing of Hayden is a good start to their summer.