Portsmouth midfielder Michael Jacobs has agreed fresh terms to remain at the club until the summer of 2023, it has been confirmed.

Jacobs, 30, proved to be a key attacking outlet for Danny Cowley’s side when available, and he’ll be looking to cement a promotion charge next campaign.

Formerly of Derby County, Jacobs’ versatility and quality in the final-third saw him contribute with seven goals and four assists from 24 league appearances last term.

The midfielder has become the latest player to commit his future to the club following the announcements of Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and influential defender Sean Raggett’s new deals.

Last season’s League Two play-off finalists Mansfield Town were believed to have been keen on the experienced playmaker while Northampton Town were also mentioned as a possible destination according to BBC reporter Andrew Moon.

A key role to play…

With Pompey in need of adding reinforcements in multiple positions this summer, tying Jacobs down to fresh terms could prove to be one of the clubs best additions.

Following Jacobs’ arrival from Wigan Athletic in 2020, he has shown when fit that he’s more than capable at influencing games at this level often impressing with his eye for goal and ability to unlock stubborn defences.

Jacobs and co will be looking to build upon last seasons 10th place finish this time around but will take encouragement from a good vein of form during the end of the campaign which saw Pompey win four out of their last six games.

If Jacobs can manage to remain fit throughout the majority of next season, he could be the key difference maker for Cowley’s side.