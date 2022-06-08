Oxford United have announced that captain Elliott Moore has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

Moore joined from Leicester City back in 2019 and has since made 123 appearances for the U’s, scoring eight goals.

The skipper had a one-year extension clause exercised in his contract last month to perhaps fend off interest from Bristol City, but now he’s committed his longer-term future to the U’s.

Oxford United fans will be thrilled about this news and they’ll see this as a big step in their push to get promotion in the forthcoming season.

Moore of the same?

Moore, 25, has been a colossal figure in the U’s backline since joining the club in 2019. Since joining, he has grown by the game and turned into a key figure in Karl Robinson’s side, ultimately earning the captain’s armband.

The central-defender has evidently shut out any potential move to a team in a higher division over the summer and clearly sees that there’s huge potential for success and the Kassam Stadium this season:

“We have gone so close to winning promotion over the last few years and we are determined to be up there and get the job done this time around.”

Oxford United missed out on a play-off place in League One last season, finishing in 8th position. Falling short of promotion has become a bit of a re-occurring theme over the past few seasons for them.

Moore signing anew deal huge boost for the club and with in-demand midfielder Alex Gorrin being rumoured to have penned a new deal at the club, their fans should be optimistic for the forthcoming season.