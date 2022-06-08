According to Alan Nixon, recently promoted side Stockport County are ready to make a swoop into the National League for Notts County striker Kyle Wootton.

Stockport finished the National League season last time out as champions, promoted automatically by a six-point margin.

Now The Sun man Nixon says that they are ready to delve back into English football’s fifth-tier competition for attacker Wootton.

Stockport County looking at Wootton’s goal threat

Needing to restructure ahead of next season’s League Two campaign, it appears that the Hatters are looking at the goal threat he brings.

That’s what he showed last season as his 19 goals helped fire Notts County into the National League play-offs.

He has had double-figure returns over the last three seasons. His 19-goal haul last time out was preceded by a 15-goal haul (2020/21) and a 13-goal haul (2019/20).

Those league goals form a large part of his 52 goals in 125 games for Notts County.

Thoughts?

Wootton knows where the back of the net is and has shown that in his three consecutive double-figure seasons.

He is also a striker that could be called an out-and-out finisher. Across those three National League campaigns, he has provided just one assist alongside 47 goals tucked away.

This level of goals might prove difficult to translate to League Two but one thing cannot be shied away from. There are goals in him. .

The potential that he has as a finisher could be vital for Stockport County in their return to the Football League.

By bringing him in, they could be forming a deadly duo with Paddy Madden who scored 23 goals in 46 games for them last term.