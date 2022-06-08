‘The Fans Together’ are edging close to sealing a deal which would see them acquire 39% of Sunderland this summer.

The fan focused group are motivated by giving fans back some control of their club and attempting to bridge the gap between multi-millionaire owners and supporters.

In the modern game, fans are often left disassociated from their clubs and groups such as TFT aim to tackle this problem head on.

A tweet from Sky Sports reporter and Sunderland fan, Tom White reveals Wearsiders will be given a chance to buy into the club should this deal go through:

“The Fans Together” are moving closer to owning 39% of #SAFC 🔘 The group believe in fan ownership

🔘 Fans will be given the chance to buy in

🔘 TFT already have a stake in Greek club FC EPISKOPI

🔘 TFT were attracted to #SAFC by the large fan base and the fact there is no debt — Tom White (@tomwhitemedia) June 7, 2022

This is not what Sunderland supporters were expecting and it certainly leaves things up in the air at the moment.

As a general idea, giving fans some say in board decisions is a huge step forward, but it’s undeniable that 39% is a large chunk and in the current market where finances are everything, this may limit Sunderland as they look to invest and progress up the Championship.

One step forward, or two steps back?

This could easily go wrong and limit the Black Cats’ movement in the transfer market, but should owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus implement it correctly, it could be a huge step forward and lead the way for many other clubs to follow down this path.

Ultimately, we won’t know until it happens, but one positive that remains either way is if this takeover removes Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven from their positions, it will remove a long-lasting grey cloud which has lingered over the Stadium of Light for four years now.

Sunderland are gearing up for their return to Championship football and look to be in store for a big summer in the transfer market, and so fans will hope that these ongoing talks don’t distract from that.