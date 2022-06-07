Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will be hoping he can bolster his ranks with some fresh additions in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Portsmouth have used the loan market well in campaigns gone by, and it could be fruitful for them again this summer.

George Hirst, Hayden Carter and Mahlon Romeo all enjoyed strong loan spells at Fratton Park last season, proving to higher league clubs that they can be trusted with their players moving forward.

With that in mind, one player Portsmouth should have on their radar is Stoke City defender Connor Taylor.

Starring for Bristol Rovers

The 2021/22 campaign saw 20-year-old Taylor endure his first season of EFL action, and it’s safe to say he made a good impression.

After previous loan spells with Ashton United and Chester alongside some appearances for Stoke City’s U23s, Taylor flourished under Joey Barton’s management with Bristol Rovers.

He played in 47 games for the Gas across all competitions, operating either in a back three or a back four. Taylor proved to be effective in both the air and on the ground, winning 4.9 aerial duels and 3.1 ground duels per 90, with a success rate of a highly impressive 71% and 76.6% respectively (SofaScore). Taylor made zero errors leading to a shot or a goal too.

He showed a willingness to get on the ball too, averaging 52.7 touches and a pass success rate of 75% per game.

Ready for ‘the next step’

After his spell with Bristol Rovers, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said the next step up Taylor’s development is League One.

He has proven himself in League Two and the Potters’ academy director Gareth owen has said he continues to rise to the challenges set for him in his development, so it remains to be seen just where he figures in O’Neill’s plans when pre-season is done and dusted.

It is added that League One clubs are keeping tabs on Taylor should he be made available for loan again.

If he is, Portsmouth should definitely throw their name into the hat for a deal, as Fratton Park could be the perfect place for Taylor to prove himself in the third tier.