Sunderland enter their first pre-season under head coach Alex Neil and fans are growing in confidence with the Scot at the helm.

The Black Cats achieved promotion to the Championship at the fourth time of asking and can finally look ahead at progressing up the second tier, slowly building towards the top flight.

Sunderland have just announced they’ve sold over 28,000 season tickets which will likely see them with the highest attendance in the Championship next season.

Sunderland need reinforcements despite having a good core foundation already in the squad, and links are already beginning to surface.

The Black Cats have opened talks with a move to see loanee Nathan Broadhead return to the north east from Merseyside and Sunderland supporters would be well behind this deal.

Another name Wearsiders may want to see return to the club is former loanee Dion Sanderson. The young Wolves central defender spent the 2021/22 campaign in the Championship on loan following a loan spell with the Black Cats and it is thought Sunderland are monitoring his current situation this summer.

Between the sticks, goalkeeper John Ruddy has been linked with a move to re-join his Neil, who he worked with at Norwich City (Sunday Mirror, 05.06.22, pg. 69).

Sunderland should also be looking to bring in a winger. Veteran Aiden McGeady will leave the club following the expiration of his current deal and loanee Jack Clarke returned to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Black Cats have been tipped as one of the favourites to sign Clarke this summer, but whether it’s him or someone else, a winger is certainly needed.

Central midfield is a position that requires improvement, as currently, the Sunderland squad appears to lack some quality in that area which would likely be exposed in the second tier.

Finally, Sunderland would benefit from a natural right-back with a bit more experience. Currently, Trai Hume and Niall Huggins can be deployed here, but Hume has barely featured and is still young, whilst Huggins has seen his game time limited by injury. Carl Winchester has been used here, but a more natural option who knows the second tier would help Sunderland going forward.

Given all the above them, here’s what Sunderland’s ideal starting XI could look like at the start of the 2022/23 Championship season: