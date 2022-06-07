Burnley could be in for a busy summer transfer window, with a host of star players already attracting interest from elsewhere after their relegation to the Championship.

Burnley will be no different to any other club that faces the drop from the Premier League.

Standout players often depart for elsewhere, with star goalkeeper Nick Pope among the names touted for a move back to the top-flight after the Clarets’ relegation.

However, if Pope departs, Burnley should take a look at Nottingham Forest’s Brice Samba as a perfect replacement.

A surprise development…

Nottingham Forest Forest have been promoted to the Premier League, something that you would think see them keep their star players.

Well, it seems that Samba could be heading elsewhere. The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Congolese shot-stopper has turned down a new contract at the City Ground and now has his eyes set on a summer departure. His situation will surely have alerted plenty of clubs, and Burnley should be among them.

More on Samba…

The 28-year-old now has a Championship promotion under his belt, and he proved on multiple occasions over the course of the 2021/22 campaign that he is fully deserving of another chance in a higher league.

However, Burnley must try to persuade Samba to come to Turf Moor to be part of another promotion push.

He proved to be a popular figure at the City Ground and he played a crucial role in helping Nottingham Forest keep their defence tight over the campaign, with his quick reflexes making him a fantastic shot-stopper.

There will surely be a battle for his signature and Burnley have their managerial situation to resolve before moves can really be made, but Samba should certainly be a player on their radar heading into the summer.