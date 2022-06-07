Bristol Rovers midfielder Zain Westbrooke is likely to be playing his football away from the Memorial Stadium next season, a report from Bristol Live has said.

Bristol Rovers recruited Westbrooke from Coventry City in the summer of 2020.

The most raised eyebrows at the time as the midfielder had enjoyed a strong 2019/20 season with the Sky Blues as they won promotion to the Championship, and the move hasn’t really paid off for either the club or the player since.

Westbrooke managed only 21 appearances across all competitions last season, with the majority of those coming for loan club Stevenage.

Now, Bristol Live has suggested that with 12 months remaining on his contract, the former Chelsea and Brentford youth player could be heading elsewhere this summer.

Their report states that Westbrooke is likely to be playing his football elsewhere next season as the summer transfer window nears.

The window officially opens on Friday, though plenty of clubs will already have agreements in place with transfer targets.

Best for all?

Having struggled to make an impact with Bristol Rovers and with Joey Barton placing other central midfielders above him in the pecking order, it seems a summer move for Westbrooke could be best for all.

The Chertsey-born 25-year-old will surely be keen to play more regular first-team football away from the Gas.

Given his previous performances in League One, there are clubs that should look to make a move for Westbrooke in a bid to kick his career back into action after an underwhelming stay at the Memorial Stadium.

It also frees a spot in the squad for Barton to add a new face to his Bristol Rovers ranks in preparation for the League One season.