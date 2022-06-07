Hull City defender Andy Smith says he would be open to returning to Grimsby Town this summer.

Hull City have a decision to make on what to do with the centre-back ahead of next season.

Smith, 20, is due to return to pre-season with the Tigers in a couple of weeks.

He has helped the Mariners gain promotion back to the Football League and played in their play-off final win over Solihull Moors at the London Stadium over the weekend.

The youngster has said, as per a report by Hull Live:

“I definitely wouldn’t be against going back to Grimsby. From day one there, the club have been so welcoming and so good to me. It makes it that little bit sweeter now we’re in League Two, and it’s definitely something I would not be against. We’ll have to see.”

Should Grimsby Town move back in?

Grimsby Town have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for life back in League Two.

Paul Hurst will be looking to bolster his ranks and bringing back Smith would be a shrewd bit of business.

He already knows the club and all the players, impressed with them in the National League and he has a point to prove in the fourth tier.

The Banbury-born man spent the first-half of this past campaign on loan at Salford City but only played four times for the Ammies before switching clubs in January.

He then enjoyed plenty more minutes at Blundell Park and made 19 appearances in all competitions.

Smith has been on the books at Hull City since 2011 and has risen up through the academy of the Championship outfit.

He has played twice for the Tigers’ first-team and it remains to be seen whether he is in Shota Arveladze’s plans for next term.