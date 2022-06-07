Brett Pitman says he wants to carry on playing next season following his release by Bristol Rovers.

Bristol Rovers made the decision to cut ties with the striker this summer.

Pitman, 34, spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan with National League side Eastleigh.

He will officially become a free agent at the end of this month and will have to weigh up his next move.

Speaking on the AFC Bournemouth Podcast (quotes via the Southern Daily Echo), he has provided this update on his plans:

“I’m not entirely sure (where he will play), but I definitely want to carry on playing. I still enjoy training, I still enjoy the game and I think I’ve still got a lot of goals to score so we will see what happens.”

The attacker has been linked with Oldham Athletic following their relegation from League Two but The Oldham Times have poured cold water on that speculation.

Bristol Rovers spell last season

Bristol Rovers swooped to sign him in July last year on a one-year deal after they dropped into the fourth tier.

Joey Barton brought him to the Memorial Ground to add another option to his striking department and he went on to score four goals in 18 games for the Pirates before they gave him the green light to head out on loan.

The Gas published their retained list last month and announced that he would be leaving along with the likes of Junior Brown, Leon Clarke, Cian Harries, Jon Nolan and Glenn Whelan.

Pitman is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 600 appearances in his career to date having previously had spells at Bournemouth, Bristol City, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Swindon Town.

He isn’t ready to hang up his boots yet and is available now.