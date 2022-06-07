Coventry City are not actively pursuing a deal for Crystal Palace’s Luke Plange at the moment, though he has been on their transfer radar, Coventry Live says.

Coventry City were mentioned as admirers of Plange at the end of last month, with The Sun stating a loan enquiry had been made.

It comes after the 19-year-old’s breakthrough campaign with Derby County. He scored three goals in eight Championship appearances before being snapped up by Crystal Palace, who allowed him to see out the season at Pride Park.

Plange would only score one more, though it came in a thoroughly impressive 2-1 win over eventual Championship winners Fulham.

Now, amid the reports linking the Sky Blues with Plange, Coventry Live has issued an update on the situation.

It is claimed that the former Arsenal youngster is a player who has been on Coventry City’s transfer radar. However, they are not actively pursuing a deal as it stands, though it is noted that the situation could change ‘depending on how the transfer window pans out’.

The right move?

Coventry City have enjoyed success with loan players in years gone by, with Ian Maatsen and Jake Clarke-Salter two who impressed last season.

Plange could be another who would be a smart acquisition for the Sky Blues. He looks to be a promising talent for the future and given that he already has a good amount of Championship game time under his belt, it shouldn’t take him long to acclimatise to life with the club if rumours materialise into anything serious.

It seems too early for him to break into Crystal Palace’s first-team and it would be a backwards step to return to youth football, so a Championship loan could be perfect for Plange’s development.