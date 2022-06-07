Wycombe Wanderers target Marc Leonard is wanted by Hapoel Be’er Sheva, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 07.06.22, 12.05).

Brighton and Hove Albion have a decision to make regarding what to do with the midfielder for next season.

Leonard, 20, is on the Chairboys’ radar this summer, as reported by journalist David Anderson, with FC Utrecht and Brondby also keen.

However, Hapoel Be’er Sheva of the Israeli Premier League have now entered the race.

Wycombe Wanderers face competition

Wycombe Wanderers are preparing for life in League One again next term after they lost in the play-off final to Sunderland last month.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have to dust themselves down now and try and mount another push for promotion next term.

Leonard could be seen as someone to freshen up their options in the middle of the park and inject some quality into their ranks.

The Scotland youth international has been on the books at Brighton 2018 having previously been in the academies at Rangers and Hearts.

He has made two first-team appearances for the Seagulls so far in his career but currently sees his pathway into their senior side blocked by the abundance of quality players they have in his position in the Premier League.

A loan move away would be beneficial to his development and would enable him to get plenty of game time under his belt.

Wycombe Wanderers would be a decent home for him in the Football League but they will need to bat away competition from Europa League outfit Hapoel Be’er Sheva for his signature.