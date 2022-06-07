Burnley managerial candidate Vincent Kompany is said to have held talks over the vacant post as manager of Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, according to French site Le Soir.

Burnley’s decision to part ways with long-serving boss Sean Dyche ultimately failed to keep them in the division, with the Clarets relegated to the Championship on the final day under the management of caretaker boss Mike Jackson.

Since then, the Turf Moor outfit have been on the hunt for a new boss, with Manchester City and Belgium legend Kompany mentioned as a serious contender.

However, talks have prolonged and the Clarets remain managerless and now, it has emerged Kompany has spoken with another club.

French news outlet Le Soir has said that Kompany spoke with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice last week amid rumours their boss Christophe Galtier could be heading for European giants PSG.

It seems that the development of any links between Kompany and Nice will rest heavily on Galtier’s future, but Burnley will be hoping they can still strike a deal for the Belgian despite a work permit holding up talks.

The wait goes on…

After such a lengthy reign under Dyche and following their relegation to the Championship, Burnley are in an uncertain period as it stands.

The appointment of a new boss will give the club a new direction, and given the current unease at Turf Moor, the arrival of a new manager in the form of Kompany would certainly ease the nerves of supporters.

The Clarets will be hoping they can bring in a new boss sooner rather than later so they can implement their ethos and make their mark on the squad before the new season gets underway.