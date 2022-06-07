Grimsby Town’s Gavan Holohan is loving life with the club and says he is ‘more than happy’ to see through his contract there.

Grimsby Town swooped to sign the midfielder in March from Hartlepool United.

Holohan, 30, has adapted with ease to life at Blundell Park after penning a two-year deal.

He is under contract for next season as the Mariners gear up for life in League Two.

The Irishman has said, as per a report by Grimsby Live:

“I am more than happy to see through my contract with this club. I’ve loved playing here, and we’re back in the Football League, where I feel this club belongs.

“We’ll have a break now and hopefully hit the ground running in League Two next season!”

He added: “Paul (Hurst) is a different class; He’s a calm head and never gets too high or too low, which we have needed during this run.”

Hit at Grimsby Town

Grimsby Town’s decision to sign Holohan earlier this year has turned out to be a masterstroke after he helped them win promotion from the National League.

He made nine league appearances for the North Lincolnshire outfit and chipped in with two goals.

The midfielder was in this same position this time last year with Hartlepool United after helping them win promotion under their former boss Dave Challinor.

Holohan spent three years with the Pools and scored 23 goals in 108 games. However, he saw his game time dry up a bit last term and was given the green light to head out the exit door to Blundell Park.

The former Cork City, Galway United and Waterford man has made Grimsby Town his home and will be looking forward to the next campaign in the Football League.

He was linked with was linked with Stockport County, Wrexham, Dundee United and Shrewsbury Town last summer, as reported by the Hartlepool Mail, but appears to be settled where he is now.