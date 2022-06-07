Bournemouth are being linked with some exciting names ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Scott Parker guided Bournemouth to a 2nd place finish last season. It’s his second promotion from the Championship in the past three seasons, and Cherries fans are excited, but unsure of how his side will fare in the top flight next season.

New signings are definitely required if Bournemouth are to beat the drop, and one name who’s recently been linked with a move to the south coast is Ben Brereton Diaz.

A report from The Sun has revealed that Bournemouth, Everton and Leeds United are all vying for the Blackburn Rovers man, along with a number of European clubs.

Elsewhere, the Cherries are said to be rivalling Fulham and Nottingham Forest for Barnsley and Hungary talent Callum Styles, who played for his country in their 1-0 win over England at the weekend.

Lastly, another name being tipped with a summer move to Bournemouth is a former name in Matt Ritchie.

The 32-year-old has slowly fallen out of favour at Newcastle United following his 2012 move to the club, but a report from The Northern Echo says that Parker could now hand him a lifeline this summer.

One name who might not be joining Bournemouth this summer however is Rabbi Matondo.

The Welsh international was linked with the club last month alongside Fulham, but emerging reports (via 90min) now suggest that both Celtic and Rangers are now keen on the Schalke 04 attacker.

There’s a lot of work for Bournemouth to do this summer. Parker has a good squad at his disposal but he certainly needs to add some more top flight quality if his side are to go on and re-establish themselves in the Premier League.