Jacob Gratton says he is looking for a club where he can ‘make a name’ for himself this summer following his departure from Rotherham United.

The Millers have decided to cut ties with the attacker following their promotion to the Championship.

Gratton, 20, will officially see his deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium expire at the end of the month.

He will become a free agent and will have to weigh up his options.

The youngster has provided this update on his future plans, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser:

“I need to go somewhere where I can break through and show what I can do. I know I’ve got ability; it’s time to make a name for myself out there.

“I think it will be non-league team I go to. I could try to wriggle my way into a League Two club but I’ve got to be realistic … am I going to play?

“I might be better than someone who has played 50/100 league games but they’ve played those games and I haven’t. Who of the two are the League Two club going to sign?”

He added:

“The short-term focus is just getting some confidence back and playing well. My ambition is to be a Football League player, definitely.”

Rotherham United made tough decision

Rotherham United published their retained list last month and also announced that Jake Cooper, Freddie Ladapo, Angus MacDonald, Joe Mattock and Mickel Miller are leaving the club.

Gratton has been on the books of the promoted League One side since the age of nine and has risen up through their academy.

He has been a regular for the Millers at various youth levels over the years and was given his first professional contract in 2020 after catching the eye.

Gratton was handed his debut by Paul Warne last season in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Doncaster Rovers and has since played once more for their first-team.

He was shipped out on loan to Guiseley in February and went on to make 17 appearances in all competitions for the National League North team.

The forward has also had loan stints away at Scarborough Athletic and Farsley Celtic in the past to gain experience.