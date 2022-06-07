Coventry City are reportedly in a strong position in the pursuit of Chelsea’s out of contract defender Jake Clarke-Salter, with Sheffield United also keen.

Chelsea academy product Clarke-Salter was out on loan again over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

He spent the season with Coventry City and thoroughly impressed in Sky Blue, playing 31 times across all competitions while becoming a popular figure among supporters in the process.

As a result, links have emerged regarding a potential permanent move. Football Insider are the latest to state Coventry City are keen on a deal for Clarke-Salter as he prepares to leave Chelsea, with Sheffield United also mentioned as potential suitors.

Now, Coventry Live has issued an update on the Sky Blues’ current position over a possible deal.

It is said that Coventry City are in a ‘strong position’ to secure a deal for Clarke-Salter despite competition from elsewhere.

Encouraging signs…

Even with rival interest from Sheffield United emerging last week, it seems as though the Sky Blues stand in good stead in their bid to reunite with Clarke-Salter going forward.

Coventry City enjoyed a strong campaign in 2021/22 and while their play-off bid ultimately fell away over the final months of the season, it’s certainly something to build on and gives fans reason to be excited for the future.

Keeping the core group that played such an important part in a strong campaign last time out will be important.

Clarke-Salter is part of said group, even if injuries forced him to the sidelines at times. At 24, the Carshalton-born centre-back has plenty of time to get better and better too, so it would be a hefty boost if they could acquire him permanently this summer.