West Brom go into the unknown this summer, with a manager at the helm who’s split opinion, and a number of new signings needed before this side becomes a top-six one.

But Steve Bruce has made a positive start to the summer with the signing of John Swift.

Fans will hope that many more can come through the door this summer and the signing of Swift could be the catalyst needed for more similar, high-profile names to sign on the dotted line.

Priorities…

Bruce has a number of positions that need filling this summer.

He could do with a new goalkeeper with Sam Johnstone leaving, and one name linked to The Hawthorns is St Pauli and Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

West Brom though face competition from Celtic and Wolves for this particular signing.

Elsewhere, Bruce is on the lookout for a new right-back to provide competition to Darnell Furlong, with a number of other defensive additions tipped including Darragh Lenihan, who is said to be attracting a growing amount of interest ahead of his Blackburn Rovers contract expiry later this month.

And Luton Town right-back James Bree has been linked with West Brom this morning.

Further up the pitch, Jed Wallace is another high-profile free agent who’s been heavily linked with a move to West Brom in recent weeks, and it’s a signing that could really make or break the Baggies’ summer transfer window.

He’s a key player for Millwall and would be likewise at West Brom, who lacked a creative spark last season.

Elsewhere, it looks as though West Brom will miss out on another Blackburn man in Joe Rothwell, with reports backing Nottingham Forest to sign the midfielder.

Up top then, Bruce has very few options, but he has two very good options in Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike.

The Baggies boss has already said that he plans to deploy a back-four next season and that could indicate that he’s preparing to play an old school 4-4-2 formation, potentially with Dike and Grant up top together. But the kind of attacking players being linked suggests that a 4-2-3-1 formation may be preferred.

Still, Bruce could do with another striker, perhaps one that fits the Andy Carroll mould to give him another attacking option when things might get tough.

And on the left, West Brom don’t have too many options, so a new left-sided attacker could be a good shout, unless Grant is deployed there.

With all of that in mind, we look at what West Brom’s ideal starting XI would be for the start of the 2022/23 campaign: