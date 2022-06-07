Blackpool will be interviewing Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff today as they search for their Neil Critchley replacement, it has been reported.

Blackpool were rocked by the surprise departure of Neil Critchley earlier this month. He left to take up the vacant post as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at Aston Villa, leaving the Tangerines with the task of finding a new boss.

Cheltenham Town’s Duff has been reported as an early candidate for the post and now, a fresh update has emerged on the situation.

Football Insider has claimed that Blackpool will be interviewing Duff today.

It comes after Cheltenham Town confirmed on Monday that they had given the 44-year-old permission to speak with an unnamed Championship club following an approach, though the Robins expressed they hope he will stay on board and a new deal has been offered at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Barnsley were also granted permission to speak with Duff last month, though that hasn’t progressed further as it stands.

A perfect replacement?

Critchley arrived at Bloomfield Road with a track record of working well with youngsters and developing players, all while doing so on a pretty restricted budget as well.

Similarly, Duff has made the most of what’s been made available to him, helping Cheltenham Town win promotion to League One and maintaining their place in the division on a limited budget.

He has shown the attributes that could see him go on to coach at a higher level in the future and a step up to Blackpool could be the perfect opportunity would allow him to do just that. However, it remains to be seen how the Tangerines’ managerial hunt pans out, with Duff to be interviewed today.