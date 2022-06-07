Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver says Danilo Orsi is on the transfer list and is taking to several National League clubs.

Harrogate Town are set to offload the striker this summer.

Orsi, 26, still has a year left on his contract with the League Two club.

However, he is down the pecking order behind Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon.

Weaver has said, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser:

“Danilo is on the transfer list and talking to several National League clubs.”

Harrogate Town make decision

Harrogate Town are preparing for their third season in the Football League after finishing in 19th place in this past season.

The Yorkshire club signed Orsi back in June last year and he has since made 14 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a useful six goals.

However, he only managed one in 10 in the league and was subsequently loaned out to Boreham Wood during the January transfer window.

He then went on to play 23 times for Luke Garrard’s side and scored twice.

Orsi started his career in non-league with Cockfosters before moving over to America as a youngster to play college soccer for Eastern Florida State.

The forward then returned home and had stints at East Thurrock United, Hungerford Town, Hampton and Richmond Borough and Maidenhead United.

He was a hit with the latter and fired 21 goals in the 2020/21 campaign to earn a move to the Football League.

Orsi is now poised to drop back out but doesn’t appear to be short of potential suitors with Weaver saying he is in discussions with ‘several’ teams right now.