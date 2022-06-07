Coventry City set to sign Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer
Coventry City are set to sign Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer, reports BristolLive.
Palmer, 25, has been on the brink of leaving Bristol City for the past couple of seasons.
The midfielder fell well down the pecking order last time round managing just six Championship appearances all season for Nigel Pearson’s side, who eventually finished in 17th place of the table.
Coventry City meanwhile finished in 12th. They enjoyed a strong showing in the Championship and once again this summer, manager Mark Robins looks set to make some shrewd signings.
And Palmer looks likely to be the first, with BristolLive reporting that his move to Coventry City is at an ‘advanced stage’, expected to go through in the coming days with a medical arranged’.
Despite Palmer having a year left on his contract, a separate report from Bristol World reveals that Coventry City are set to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.
Midfield options…
Coventry City have a really strong spine, with some experience defenders in the likes of Dominic Hyam and Kyle McFadzean backing up the likes of Ben Sheaf, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres going up the pitch.
And the addition of Palmer will give Robins a really useful and versatile option in the middle.
He’s a midfielder who prefers the attacking side of the game, with great technical ability and the occasional goal in him too.
Palmer has been starved of football for the past year or so and he’ll surely be raring to get going in a Coventry City shirt, with the Sky Blues looking as though they’ve pulled off another shrewd signing.
A few more of these and they could be genuine top-six contenders next season.