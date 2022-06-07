Coventry City are set to sign Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer, reports BristolLive.

Palmer, 25, has been on the brink of leaving Bristol City for the past couple of seasons.

The midfielder fell well down the pecking order last time round managing just six Championship appearances all season for Nigel Pearson’s side, who eventually finished in 17th place of the table.

Coventry City meanwhile finished in 12th. They enjoyed a strong showing in the Championship and once again this summer, manager Mark Robins looks set to make some shrewd signings.

And Palmer looks likely to be the first, with BristolLive reporting that his move to Coventry City is at an ‘advanced stage’, expected to go through in the coming days with a medical arranged’.