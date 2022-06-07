Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba looks set to leave the club this summer after turning down the offer of a new contract at the City Ground, according to The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest ‘keeper Samba played a vital role in their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

He has become a popular figure since joining from SM Caen in August 2019. The 28-year-old conceded only 39 goals in 45 outings last season and kept 16 clean sheets.

However, in a surprise development, The Athletic has now reported that Samba could be heading for the exit door this summer.

The Congo-born shot-stopper is said to have turned down the offer of a new contract as it didn’t respect ‘his achievements, important and popularity’ at Nottingham Forest. As a result, he intends to leave the City Ground, dealing Steve Cooper and co a shock blow.

Big shoes to fill…

While The Athletic adds that Nottingham Forest are still in talks with Samba as they remain keen to keep him on board for next season, a departure would leave a huge gap for Cooper to fill ahead of the Premier League season.

Samba’s role in goal was crucial in helping them win the play-offs, with his presence both on and off the pitch and commanding performances in between the sticks a key cog on Cooper’s successful system.

He is a hugely popular figure among supporters, so losing him would be a blow on both a playing and personal level.

It remains to be seen if Forest are successful in their bid to persuade Samba to stay, but it seems as though the Congolese star has his eyes set on a summer departure as it stands.