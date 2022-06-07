South Shields have signed Gary Liddle following his departure from Hartlepool United, as announced by their official club website.

The North East side have managed to persuade the veteran to drop into non-league.

Liddle, 35, will officially link up with the Northern Premier League outfit at the start of July when his contract at the Suits Direct Stadium expires.

He was under the “offers of re-engagement” section of the Pools’ retained list alongside Luke Molyneux, Jordan Cook, Mark Shelton and Timi Odusina but has now moved on for a new chapter in his career.

Great servant to Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United first signed Liddle as a youngster from Middlesbrough back in 2006 and he went on to make 283 appearances in all competitions during his first spell at the club, chipping in with 21 goals.

He then left in 2016 for stints in the Football League at Notts County, Bradford City, Chesterfield, Carlisle United and Walsall before moving back.

The Middlesbrough-born man initially linked up with the Pools on loan during the 2019/20 season before they made his move a permanent one.

Liddle helped them gain promotion back to the Football League under former boss Dave Challinor last year and made 38 appearances in all competitions in this past campaign.

However, he has now departed and will be playing under former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips next term.

He isn’t the only former Hartlepool United player who will be playing his football at Mariners Park with Martin Smith also joining them last week.