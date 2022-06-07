Blackburn Rovers remain without a manager, with time quickly running out before the transfer window opens later this week.

Blackburn Rovers looked to be closing in on their next managerial appointment towards the end of last month.

But their search to find Tony Mowbray’s successor rumbles on, though Lancashire Telegraph says that a second round of interviews will take place this week, with the club then hoping to name their next manager.

And as part of what’s becoming a reshuffle at the club, the same report from Lancashire Telegraph also states that the club are close to appointing a new sporting director.

One name linked with the vacant managerial position is Duncan Ferguson.

He was revealed late last month to be under serious consideration, and also to be keen on leaving his role at Goodison Park to take on the Blackburn job.

And his old no.1 at Everton, current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, is reported to have made a surprise phone call to Blackburn Rovers officials recently, to recommend Ferguson for the role.

In terms of playing staff, Blackburn Rovers also look set for something of a makeover this summer.

Star striker Ben Brereton Diaz continues to attract top flight interest with Bournemouth being the latest club to be linked with his services.

A recent report from The Sun says that the Cherries are battling Leeds United, Everton and a number of European sides for his signature this summer.

Elsewhere, the likelihood of Darragh Lenihan leaving this summer is increasing, says Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe.

The Irishman is attracting more and more transfer interest ahead of his contract expiry at the end of this month and looks increasingly likely to leave Ewood Park on a free transfer.

This week and next week will be crucial for Blackburn Rovers if they’re to stand a chance of competing next season, with a managerial appointment by far the most important item on their agenda.