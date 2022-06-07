Wimborne Town have brought in Aaron Roberts following his release by Bournemouth, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have swooped to sign the youngster on a permanent basis.

Roberts, 19, spent time on loan with the Southern League Premier Division One South side last season and has now decided to move there for good.

He is a versatile player who can play in central midfield, defence or at full-back.

Bournemouth made tough decision

Bournemouth made the tough decision to cut ties with the teenager at the end of last term.

The Cherries are back in the Premier League following their promotion under Scott Parker and decided not to offer him an extension.

The Dorset outfit published their retained list last month and announced that he would be leaving along with fellow young players Owen Palmer and Jack Seddon. The first-team cut ties with Gary Cahill, Brennan Camp, Ryan Glover, Connor Kurgan-Browne and Luke Nippard.

Roberts rose up through the academy at Bournemouth and was a regular at various youth levels over the past few years.

He broke into their U18s and later enjoyed game time with the U23s but wasn’t able to make the step up into the senior outfit.

The Dorchester-born man was given the green light to head to Wimborne on loan back in February on a deal until the end of the season to get some experience under his belt.

He obviously did enough to warrant a permanent move and will now be looking forward to a new chapter in his career at New Cuthbury.