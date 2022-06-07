Oldham Athletic have signed Chris Porter following his departure from Crewe Alexandra, as announced by their official club website.

Oldham Athletic have lured the striker to Boundary Park as they prepare for life in the National League.

Porter, 38, has re-signed for the Latics on a one-year deal.

He played for the North West club from 2005 to 2007 and has now returned there for one last hurrah.

Oldham Athletic gearing up for next season

Oldham Athletic have a big summer ahead as they gear up for non-league under John Sheridan.

They are going for experience with their recruitment so far. Defender Liam Hogan, who won the fifth tier title with Stockport County in the last campaign, became their first signing last week and has now been joined by Porter.

The veteran attacker has spent the past five years with Crewe Alexandra and was a hit with the Cheshire outfit.

He signed for the Railwaymen back in 2017 and went on to score 54 goals in 189 games in all competitions during his time at Gresty Road, helping the club gain promotion to League One under former boss David Artell in his second year.

Porter is a vastly experienced player who has racked up 681 appearances in his career to date having previously played for the likes of Motherwell, Derby County, Sheffield United, Shrewsbury Town, Chesterfield and Colchester United.

A new challenge awaits now at Oldham Athletic as they look to make an immediate return to League Two.