Coventry City defender Declan Drysdale has completed a permanent move to League Two side Newport County, it has been confirmed.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins will be hoping he can freshen up his ranks with some fresh faces this summer while moving on some players who may not figure in his plans moving forward.

The window officially opens on Friday but some clubs have already moved to make fresh acquisitions.

One club wasting no time is Newport County, and it has now been confirmed that the League Two club have struck a deal to sign 22-year-old defender Drysdale from Coventry City.

The Birkenhead-born centre-back has spent time out on loan with Gillingham, Cambridge United and Ross County since arriving on a free transfer in January 2019, also playing six times for the first-team while featuring for the U23s too.

But now, he heads for pastures new, with Newport County agreeing to pay an undisclosed fee for his services.

Time for a fresh start

Drysdale’s time with Coventry City comes to an end after three-and-a-half years, and it seems the move will be best for all parties.

At 22, the time has come for him to be playing regular first-team football. He isn’t a part of Robins’ first-team plans at the Coventry Building Society Arena, so a permanent departure provides him with the best chance to play more frequently in his bid to forge a senior career in the EFL.

He will be keen to impress under James Rowberry, with Newport County looking to kick on in the 2022/23 campaign.