Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright open to loan departure
Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright says he is open to going out on loan next season.
Hull City have a decision to make on what to do with the young stopper for the next campaign.
Cartwright, 20, is highly-rated by the Championship club.
He was recently handed a new four-year contract.
He has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post:
“If I did go on loan (again), I’d want the experience of trying to win every game. I just leave it to the club and whatever they think is best for me and we will discuss it when it comes. It is definitely a consideration and whether it will happen again, I don’t know.
“But I am definitely open to anything about where I want to play first-team football.”
Hull City situation
Hull City are keen to bring back Nathan Baxter from Chelsea this summer after he spent the past campaign on loan. The Premier League man competed with Matt Ingram for the number one spot last term.
Cartwright has risen up through the youth ranks alongside the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves and made his first-team debut away at QPR in February before starting against Barnsley a few days later.
He has been loaned out before to non-league pair Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity to get some experience under his belt.
League Two side Hartlepool United showed an interest earlier this year but weren’t able to lure him to the Suits Direct Stadium in the end.
Cartwright’s situation at the MKM Stadium is likely to depend on what happens with Ingram in the transfer window. He still has another year left on his deal but has been linked with a move away, with Blackpool among the clubs mentioned as potential suitors.
Luton Town are also interested after he spent time on loan there last month for the play-offs.