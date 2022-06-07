Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright says he is open to going out on loan next season.

Hull City have a decision to make on what to do with the young stopper for the next campaign.

Cartwright, 20, is highly-rated by the Championship club.

He was recently handed a new four-year contract.

He has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post:

“If I did go on loan (again), I’d want the experience of trying to win every game. I just leave it to the club and whatever they think is best for me and we will discuss it when it comes. It is definitely a consideration and whether it will happen again, I don’t know. “But I am definitely open to anything about where I want to play first-team football.”