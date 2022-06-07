QPR enter the pre-season under a new manager in Michael Beale, with fans quietly optimistic for the future under his watch.

Beale left his coaching role at Aston Villa to take on the QPR job at the start of this month. He replaced Mark Warburton who in three years as manager delivered stable Championship finishes, all whilst working on a budget and bringing about some really talented youngsters.

Nobody really knows what to expect from Beale at QPR though. He’s a coach held in high regards in football, but he’s untested as a manager.

Regardless, fans are optimistic for the future and the summer ahead, and already QPR have been linked with a raid of Beale’s former club Villa.

One name in particular that fans might want to see arrive in West London this summer, and who might yet be a realistic option for Beale, is Cameron Archer.

The youngster shone on loan for Preston North End in the second half of last season, scoring seven in 20 league fixtures for the Lilywites, who are keen on a reunion this summer – Villa are set to take a look at Archer in pre-season before making a decision on him, but given Beale’s Villa connections, a loan move for Archer could be a safe bet.

And one name being linked with the R’s this morning is George Cox. The Fortuna Sittard left-back was linked last summer but QPR couldn’t get a deal across the line.

The left-back position is certainly one that QPR should look to bolster after years of problems in that area.

QPR have a relatively small squad and so Beale has plenty of work to do this summer. Yoann Barbet is leaving, whilst the likes of Moses Odubajo remain in discussions, and so defensively we could see Beale pursue some defensive targets this summer.

Attacking-wise, QPR have some good, pacey players, but they lack and out and out goal-scorer. That could yet be Archer, but the R’s would still lack a classic no.9, unless Beale can get the best out of Lyndon Dykes that is.

Lastly, next season could be the season that we certain young players start to really break into the first-team, Stephen Duke-McKenna in particular.

Given all the above them, here’s what QPR’s ideal starting XI could look like at the start of the 2022/23 Championship season: